In a surprising turn of events, the mayor of Mexico City has presented the keys of the city to father and brother of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

While Assange himself remains in a maximum security prison in London, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave his brother and father, John and Gabriel Shipton following the country’s independence celebrations.

The Mexican leader urged ex-president Donald Trump to pardon Assange and has raised the issue again with the current American president Joe Biden.

Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum says this decision is symbolic act of what Mexico City represents: “freedom of expression.”

For a refresher, the “freedom of expression” Sheinbaum is referring to Julian Assange’s espionage case from WIkiLeaks publication of secret materials provided in 2009-2010 by then-US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

“The last week in Mexico has been filled with love for Julian,” Gabriel Shipton said following Mexico’s celebrations.

Assange’s lawyers filed an appeal with the High Court of Justice in London last month, however there is no word of what the next stage is yet.

Photo credit: EPA