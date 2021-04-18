Our NEW brekky team Johnny and Davo are giving away one of Fresh’s BIGGEST prizes EVER!

Do you have what it takes to be Australia’s next ‘K.I.dol’ and win an all-expenses paid trip for two and $500 spending money to Kangaroo Island!

Yes? Then answer us this: What do these names have in common?

Guy Sebastian, Casey Donovan, Kate DeAraugo, Damien Leith, Natalie Gauci, Wes Carr, Stan Walker

No, it’s not that you’ve never heard of most of them. They are former Australian Idol winners and we could be adding YOU to the list! Well, sort of……..

We will play the start of an iconic Fresh track and when the music stops all you need to do is belt out the next line of the song live on air. Call up and if you get it right, you’ll ‘Rise Up’ to the next round, get it wrong and you’ll be screaming ‘What about me?’ Make it to the final round and you’ll be signing for an amazing holiday package to Kangaroo Island!

Play ‘Australian K.I.dol’ every day with our NEW breakfast team: Johnny and Davo.

Sponsored by Virginia Grove, create your space at this premium lifestyle destination in Adelaide’s North.

