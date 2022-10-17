Fresh had the luxury of attending the picturesque Anlaby Station for the annual Woolmark Exhibition and Australian Wool Innovation Fashion Parade: ‘Women in Wool’.

Anlaby Station is a female managed farm known for their breeding of stud sheep and producing pure luxury merino wool. This wool is unlike any other: breathable in summer, insulating in winter, yet exceptionally soft and lightweight.

Established in 1939, Anlaby is proud to be South Australia’s oldest merino stud and one of its most important heritage properties. The grounds feature 10 acres of formal gardens, an English village-like collection of heritage buildings and a Clysedale Pavilion serving as a function space.

The ‘Women in Wool’ event supports agriculture in Australia and promotes diversity and inclusion for the benefit of the agricultural industry. It was an opportunity for women to see what is affordable and accessible in Australia. Brands featured included Country Road, Witchery and Zimmermann to name a few.