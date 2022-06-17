Andy Allen joins Davo, Tom & Callum to chat all things Masterchef and rate their dishes

Andy Allen joins Davo, Tom & Callum to chat all things Masterchef and rate their dishes

With Masterchef season 14 down to the last 6 contestants, it was only fitting that Davo, Tom and Callum invite legendary judge Andy Allen into the studio.

Andy is notable for winning Season 4 of Masterchef and in 2020 he was invited back to the show as a host.

Last time the trio spoke with Andy, Tom and Callum asked which of their signature dishes sounded most appetising; diet butter chicken by Callum or chicken mince tacos by Tom.

This time, all 3 hosts created their signature dishes and presented them to Andy in our very own version of ‘Masterfresh’.

Andy spills on behind the scenes secrets, why he initially applied for Masterchef and shares his thoughts and feelings about which hosts dish reigned supreme.

Listen below for all the juicy stuff!