Have you ever heard your friends telling the story of that time they shared a house with a complete stranger in the middle of a thunder storm only to discover that something wasn’t quite right? me either. either they don’t live to tell you about it, or it only happens in movies. Either way, I bet its a great story.

When a young woman is solo traveling through what little remains of Detroit for a job interview, she finds the house she has supposed to have rented has already been filled by a strange young man. Ignoring the plot of every slasher flic ever, she decides to spend the night. And soon discovers that maybe, just maybe, she doesn’t know quite as much about this total stranger as she thought she did.

Written and Directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian is the latest release from 20th century Studios and New Regency, set to make movie goers scream from the 20th of October, just in time for those Halloween frights. With a scare around every dark corner, the producers of IT and the talented Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård, Barbarian is on track to be one of the scariest fright fests of the season.