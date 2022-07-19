Disney+ is about to go down-under, with Australia’s first locally commissioned content for the platform – “Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW” – set to premiere for a limited run starting on the 24th of August, 2022!!

The six-part series explores the history and significance of the AFLW league, focusing on the struggles, trials and tribulations several pioneers faced to bring the league to life and enable women to participate in the previously male-centered Australian Rules.

The focus on 4 clubs – Collingwood, GWS Giants, Western Bulldogs and 3-time-premiership-winning Adelaide Crows – helps to highlight the various sacrifices and commitments required to make the league a reality, creating a confronting yet inspiring message of acceptance and perseverance.

AFL General Manager Kylie Rogers proclaims the show explores a “mixture of pure emotion, hard-hitting footy, and all the highs and lows that the world of football offers”.

Check out the trailer below!