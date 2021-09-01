Father’s Day is fast approaching! If you’re feeling strapped for cash and in need of some thoughtful Father’s Day gifts on a budget, you’re in luck – we’ve scoured the internet and shortlisted some of our favourite cheap Father’s day gift ideas to lend a helping hand.

Cheap Father’s day gifts for the nerdy dad

For grown-up boys who love their toys, there’s a load of tech gadgets that won’t break the bank. For the action man in your life, you can’t go past some budget-friendly remote-controlled drones or action cameras – they’re great for capturing those adrenaline junkie moments.

Also, some of the tiniest toys pack the biggest punch, so you might want to consider getting your dad a cheaper version of a smartwatch or bluetooth earphones, which can make for a thoughtful Father’s Day gift on a budget.

Cheap Father’s Day gifts that are great for tech-heads include:

Beauty and care products for the tidy dad

If your dad’s still using the same skincare product that he inherited as a spotty teen, now’s the time to subtly give him an upgrade. There’s a range of great beauty and care products aimed at men now, particularly ones that help to firm, lift and minimise wrinkles – no time-consuming regime required.

You could get your dad an extra large face mask designed for man-sized faces, or if you think he’d prefer a product he can wear (or something that requires a bit less effort!), then how about a fragrance that will never let the wearer go by unnoticed?

Some affordable, yet thoughtful Father’s Day gifts and beauty products include:

Caffeine pick-me-ups for the coffee-loving dad

For those dads that work late hours or have young kids, how about something that will stop them from yawning after a long night? If your dad loves coffee, gift them the tools they need to make their favourite pick-me-up from home. This could be something like a stove-top espresso maker, paired with coffee beans and a keep-cup.

Here’s some great cheap Father’s day gifts that are coffee-related:

Foodie gifts for the masterchef dads

Stumped on what to get the foodie who has every kitchen gadget under the sun, or want to subtly encourage them to up their cooking game? Cookbooks are perfect for dads whose idea of cooking involves a barbecue or meat and two-veg.

Some foodie Father’s Day gift ideas include:

Cheap Father’s Day gifts for the hard-working dad

While we’re talking about dads, let’s not forget the ultimate dad accessory: a notebook for his to-do lists and doodlings. Whether your dad is the scribe in the family or he’s regularly called upon to sign documents in the office, nothing beats the mark of a good fountain pen.

If your dad is often working on-the-go and his laptop is his lifeline, keeping it safe is a high priority – why not give him a stylish laptop case that he’ll use every day? Or headphones make a great gift for the dad who’s doing lots of Zoom calls (or trying to block out the background noise of his kids!).

Father’s day gifts on a budget for workaholic dads include:

Accessories and items to cure ‘dad fashion’

Dads aren’t necessarily known for their striking fashion sense, so how about we change that. Whether you need to give your dad some serious fashion cred in the office, or just want to choose something that goes with every shirt in his wardrobe, a piece of clothing can make a stylish, yet cheap Father’s day gift. A wallet can also be a good choice, particularly for those budget-wise dads who want to stash their cash (and cards) in style.

A few fashionable Father’s Day gift ideas include:

Money feeling a bit tight?

If you’re struggling to save money, then it might be time to speak to the team at MyBudget. The greatest gift you can give yourself and others is the gift of financial fitness; the gift that keeps on giving.

We can help you create a customised budget designed to achieve your dreams faster and live your best life free from money worries.

To find out more, call MyBudget on 1300 300 922 or enquire online today