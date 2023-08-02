Amira Soliman is mother of two from Adelaide with a rare combination of “A” and “O” blood type, which has proven to be extremely difficult in finding an adequate supply of blood, specific to this rarity, in order to complete this lifesaving procedure. With just one in ten-thousand donations likely to be a match, the urgency is at hand for people to donate blood.

We’ve had a chat with Andrew Chadwick from Red Cross to discuss the extremely humbling response towards donations, not just in Adelaide but around the globe, as we band together to help Amira in this devastating situation.