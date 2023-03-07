A London lawyer (Matthew Backer) attempts to unravel the mysteries surrounding his friend Dr. Henry Jekyll (Ewen Leslie) and the shadowy new presence in his life: Mr. Edward Hyde.

As part of the Adelaide Festival‘s celebration of collective arts, the Sydney Theatre Company‘s acclaimed adaptation of Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde has finally made its way to the SA stage. From director Kip Williams, who also adaptedThe Picture of Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde brings a fantastically striking and mesmerising depiction of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel. While there are two actors on the stage, a camera crew films the performances live while being projected on 4 large screens. The dynamic cinematography and black and white filter create quite an old gothic atmosphere, but how they use the screens is simply genius. Utilising the stage space of Her Majesty’s Theatre, the screens move around while projecting specific imagery, quite often either overlaying over the top of each other or showing different character perspectives. There are also some wonderful in-camera tricks to give the illusion of multiple people at times. The minimalist props and sets are also sneakily moved around while following the actors and cameras, often bringing the impression of a mad rush of a production. Remember the use of stairs before seeing the play. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is worth seeing as a true example of the seamless and flawless coordination of a theatre crew working in unique circumstances.

In many ways, the story itself is a literal adaptation of the 1886 novel, even with title cards providing the names of each chapter. In another example of an interesting theatrical experience, the actors who depict the characters are also narrating from a third-person perspective. Admittedly, this did take some getting used to at first, but it is an experience that you can easily be settled into. But the performances from Backer and Leslie are both fantastic and impressive. At almost 2 hours with no intervals, the two performers dive through their dialogue, monologues, and narration with expert timing, especially when having to move with the cameras and props. As Baker is the central protagonist of Gabriel John Utterson, Leslie has the challenge to play almost every other character, quite often changing between costumes and wigs between sequences. The challenge was certainly expertly accomplished. However, if you are familiar with Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, whether it is the novel or the various adaptations, this stage performance doesn’t really offer any surprises as far as plot progressions or character reveals, aside from the visuals. That being said, the original source material will always be a definitive example of exploring the duality of man, and Williams’ interpretation definitely keeps to the main themes. Also, it may be interesting to bring someone who doesn’t know the story at all and gauge their reaction. Be warned that there is also some “of its time” dialogue from an 1800s novel, with specific words that may be a bit insensitive for a 2022/ 2023 production.

Overall, the Sydney Theatre Company’s adaption of Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a grand achievement in finding unique ways to showcase a stage performance with moving screens and live camera feeds. While the story itself isn’t very surprising, the two lead performances still made for a captivating experience. I can absolutely recommend seeing Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in its last week at the Adelaide Festival.

Verdict: ★★★★½

Name of show: Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Venue: Her Majesty’s Theatre

Duration: 1hr 50mins, no interval

Tickets: $76 – $129

Dates: Wed 8 March – Sun 12 March

Tickets are available here.