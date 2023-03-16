In 2013, a 16-year-old New Zealander released a collection of minimalist and moody songs, which molded the young female pop artist landscape. That singer, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, known to us as Lorde, came to South Australia a year later as part of a then tour. But after a decade, it looks like she decided to return to our great state as part of the 2023 Adelaide Festival season, with two support arts. From the absolute kindness of the Adelaide Festival team, we had the chance and pleasure of attending this one-night-only historic return, and it was absolutely worth the wait!

To kick off the evening, South Australian singer Stellie brought us her tunes on the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena stage. Despite some initial technical difficulties, she started strong with I’d Have Killed For You. The heartfelt lyrics and catchy beats pulsated through the admittedly smaller crowd, but that’s absolutely not a reflection of Stellie as a musician. She was still incredibly thankful for those who arrived early. Other songs she performed included 22 Pieces, Let’s Forget We Were in Love, and How Do We Look So Good? After a brief intermission, the LA trio MUNA immediately grabbed the audience’s attention with the memorising What I Want. As someone who is a certified sucker for synth-pop, MUNA’s upbeat melodies with darker lyrics were a guaranteed winner. The trio was very charismatic performers, dancing and playfully moving their way across the stage, which rubbed off onto the enthusiastic audience. Between Katie’s amazing voice, Josette’s multi-talented instrument skills, and Naomi’s impressive airtime while jumping and playing the guitar, MUNA was definitely a pleasant surprise. Throughout their set, MUNA played Silk Chiffon, Number One Fan, and I Know A Place, which was dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

However, after another intermission, the Prettier Jesus herself graced her presence via a beaming silhouette in a surprise rotating set. In what can be described as a giant and fixed see-saw, the centrepiece would rotate around, with Lorde walking up the stage or with her band. Each song had different neon or often psychedelic backgrounds to accompany Lorde’s powerful voice. If there’s an example of someone who is just as good live, if not better, this iconic Kiwi definitely ranks at the top of the list. Even though the performance is part of the massive Solar Power tour to celebrate her latest album, there was some time dedicated to Lorde’s previous albums like Mediocre and Pure Heroine. The former hadn’t even been performed in South Australia despite being released in 2017, so there were several live debuts at this gig. So while we had recent songs like Solar Power, Stoned at the Nail Salon, and California, Lorde also balanced it with older bangers like The Louvre, Ribs, Team, and Greenlight. Because I’m basic and boring, I was absolutely hanging on to hear Royals live, and Lorde did not disappoint at all. Hearing all the songs together certainly paints an evolution of Lorde’s sound, especially through the range of melancholy, poppy and ’60s folk. But altogether, it made for an incredibly memorable experience.

Overall, Lorde’s grand return to South Australia was an incredibly mesmerising experience, as she passionately and flawlessly performed her library of songs on a unique set. With her support acts MUNA and Stellie, the performance was a prime example of very talented local and international artists.

Verdict: ★★★★½

Name of show: Lorde with MUNA and Stellie

Venue: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Duration: 3hrs 30mins, with intervals

Date: Thurs 16 March