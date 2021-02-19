Remember back when Premier Steven Marshall announced that New Line Cinema planned to film the latest adaptation of the Mortal Kombat video games series in South Australia? We now finally have a first look at what Adelaidians can make for the big screen!

The Mortal Kombat movie was a MASSIVE announcement as it was the biggest film production to be made in the state, which has made way for more productions to be filmed. With a now confirmed(?) release date of April 2021, we can finally get to see how parts of SA were transformed into a different world, along with Adelaide Studios and Rising Sun Pictures bringing set design and special effects.

According to Mr. Marshall, approximately 800 South Australians worked on the film, along with 1,500 actors and extras (including ME as an MMA audience member in “Chicago”, Port Adelaide!).

“From set design and costume design, to makeup, VFX and more, the hard work of South Australian film production crews is now on display to the world,” says Mr. Marshall.

“It demonstrates our capacity to deliver world-class projects and create amazing opportunities for local companies and local jobs.”

In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan), accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) at the direction of Jax (Mehcad Brooks), a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang), and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson), as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family but to stop Outworld once and for all?

The film was helmed by award-winning Australian commercial filmmaker Simon McQuoid, marking his feature directorial debut. James Wan (Creator of The Conjuring universe, Aquaman,), Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag), McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh (Men in Black: International, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) served as producers. The diverse international cast reflects the global nature of the brand, with talent spanning the worlds of film, television, and martial arts.

Based on what we got to see from the trailer, it looks as though the fans are getting what’s promised with the famously brutal violent fights and fatalities, with a possible R/ MA 15+ rating for the movie.

Mortal Kombat is in cinemas on April 15th, 2021.