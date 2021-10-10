Ever wanted to meet your favourite Fresh 92.7 Specialty Show DJs?

Well, you’re in luck because we are holding a special event at the Excelsior Hotel on October 24th with our legendary specialty shows!

Now’s your chance to join them in a casual Sunday afternoon session mixing all your favourite tunes.

Join DJ’s:

BOBBY PRINCE (FOOTWORK) – CONTAGIOUS (YOUR UNITY) – DANCESPACE (VITAMINS) – DAVE COLLINS (BEATS N PIECES) – GEX (SYNERGY) – GOOTZ (DROP ZONE) – LEZEN (THE VIBE) – LISA D (FREAKIN’ IT) – MIDTOWN JACK (THE SESSION) – PAUL MARSHMAN (THE MAIN ROOM) – RAGZ (DANCEHALL & TING)

This is a day not to be missed! Tickets are on sale NOW!