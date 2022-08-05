Fresh listeners will absolutely be no stranger to either Joel Corry or Becky Hill. The pair always have some absolute tunes rotating on the airwaves, and at long last they’re teaming up for a banger that’s sure to warm us up during this chilly Adelaide Winter.

History is the duo’s first collaboration, and it’s no surprise they’re working together. Hill has collaborated with some huge names including David Guetta, Galantis and Sigala, while Corry has worked with Charli XCX, MNEK and RAYE. So look, it was just a matter of time wasn’t it?

You can catch the brand new tune below!