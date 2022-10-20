One of the first five movies to be announced from this year’s Adelaide Film Festival was the highly anticipated horror thriller Carnifex, and we had the chance to speak to the director and editor, Sean Lahiff! If you have a look through Sean’s career, he’s certainly no stranger to the Australian film industry, editing movies like Gold, 2067, I Am Mother, and Wolf Creek 2. He’s also been a part of Rising Sun’s visual effects projects like Mortal Kombat, Gravity, and The Hunger Games, just to name a few! In our chat, Sean and I spoke about filmmaking and the process of coming up with Carnifex, wildlife reservation, and how dangerous Australia is!

The Plot: An aspiring documentarian (Alexandra Park) and two conservationists (Sisi Stringer & Harry Greenwood) venture into the Outback to record the animals displaced by bushfires where they discover a terrifying new species.

Hey Sean! How does it feel to be debuting Carnifex in Australia at the Adelaide Film Festival?

It’s an absolute privilege to have the Australian premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival, they’ve been a huge supporter of the film, along with the South Australian Film Corporation. It’s amazing to be making movies in our home state and I get to be at the helm as a director! I edit a lot of films and they often come to our state to shoot, and they go back to wherever the director or studio’s from. But to have the entire film made entirely in South Australia is a real treat, especially how diverse the state is and how our emerging filmmakers and crews are hungry for these opportunities and don’t take it for granted. I hope there are many more to come!

Looking at your extensive editing and visual effects career, what got you interested to sit in the director’s chair for Carnifex?

I’ve always loved making movies and being the conductor of a film crew was kind of the penultimate challenge. It allowed me and my team to tell the story that we wanted to tell in the most distinct and coolest way possible, rather than be an editor of someone else’s story. Directing’s always been a passion of mine since late high school and I did some short films in the past, including one called Smashed. My dad, who is unfortunately no longer with us, was a film director as well, and he gave me warnings about how it’s a tough industry, but he was very supportive and I’m sure he’d be very proud. And so’s mum (laughs).

I’m sure they would be, Sean! What was the process of creating a story like Carnifex?

The producers, Gena Ashwell and Helen Leake had an idea about shooting something in the wild. The great thing about Australia is that everything wants to kill you (laughs), and not to spoil the movie, but the producers wanted to explore a new dangerous species. So they came to me with the concept, and I loved it, and we thoroughly worked through several different treatments. We approached a writer I knew, Shanti Gudgeon, and she brought life to the characters and dialogue. Since the script was a bit bigger and more ambitious than the budget we’d have, we shaped the movie into something more achievable.

Looking at the premise, were there inspirations from real-world events like the 2019-2020 bushfires that Australia experienced?

Yes, it was definitely a big inspiration for the movie. Not only that, but we looked at many other countries around the world that face these devastating forest fires, bushfires, and wildfires as the planet are gradually heating up. We drew from the displacement of animals and asked what happens when those areas get burned out and how animals get pushed closer and closer to human civilization. It’s just a fascinating idea to explore how the Carnifex will end up on our backdoor.

With your knowledge in editing, did that help shape the story as it was written and filmed, or did you still need to find the feel of the movie in post-production?

It was a great advantage going into this film as a director with my editing experience, but I think it’s important to note just how finely tuned the script was. There wasn’t much wasted footage while filming, which usually happens with a movie as you often find scenes that end up on the cutting room floor. But I think what helped us is that I knew to shoot the essentials and what we needed to get to make the scenes work. It’s not to say that magic doesn’t happen on the day and you can’t foresee everything, great ideas can come up while filming in the mud at 3 am! So it was a good combination of rolling with the punches and a lot of planning.

Judging from the plot’s description of the new species, were the creatures done in-camera, with CGI, or a mix of both?

Yeah, the creatures are such an important part of a movie called Carnifex, so we had to think hard about how to do the effects practically with the money available. We used a stunt performer on set to give us a reference for the actors to look at and for them to be dragged along the dirt or stomped on. In post-production, we had the creatures made in CGI and sat them over the top of the stunt performer. I love practical effects, but what we needed our animals to do was a bit beyond what humans could do. Especially as they are up in trees and jumping around, it would’ve taken too long and pushed us a bit too far out, budget-wise.

Did filming in conservative locations bring the terrors of the story to life, especially for the actors?

It was brutal. We did night shoots during the winter in Lobethal, Morialta, and Belair National Park; it was wet, wild, dark, rainy, cold, and blustery, absolutely full on! We even spotted a half eaten kangaroo decomposing by a tree while filming on day! Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t have it any other way, but it was really hard. We certainly put the actors through their paces, they were dirty and had to be dragged through the mud, or swatted insects. It really added to the desperation and exhaustion of being chased through the forest by these animals, you can imagine getting worn down by the experience. But they were absolute troopers, never complained, and laughed at the face of the elements, knowing it adds to the authenticity and it doesn’t last forever.

Lastly, what are the Top 5 Films you plan on seeing at this year’s AFF?

Monolith Talk to Me The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door … Well, I’m excited to see Carnifex, so that, times two! (laughs)

Carnifex will be featured at the Adelaide Film Festival on Sat Oct 22 at 6:00 PM, with a subsequent showing on Sat 29 Oct at 2:45 PM. Tickets are available here!