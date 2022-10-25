Among the catalyst of world premieres at the Adelaide Film Festival, we had the chance to talk with Matt Vesely, the director of the highly anticipated Monolith! Matt Vesely is a South Australian writer and director who often blends together his love of science fiction and a view of human relationships. Matt has directed a number of shorts and worked as a writer across TV & film, with Monolith being his feature debut. In our chat, Matt and I talked about filmmaking, storytelling, South Australia, and conspiracies!

The Plot: A disgraced journalist turned podcaster (Lily Sullivan) uncovers a strange artifact, an alien conspiracy, and the lies at the heart of her own story.

Hi Matt, how does it feel to be debuting Monolith at the Adelaide Film Festival?

It’s really exciting! I’ve been working in the film industry for well over a decade now, and to reach a point where you’re making your first feature film is incredible. It’s sort of a dream that I kind of gave on a few years ago, to be honest. I’ve been working in television development for a while and really enjoyed that, but this opportunity came around with the Film Lab initiative, and suddenly, almost a year and a half later, we made a film. It’s crazy!

What drew you to a story like Monolith, especially as a first feature?

Yeah, I’ve made shorts in the past that were sci-fi comedies and always wanted to head in that direction. With Monolith, it came out of the Film Lab initiative through SA Film Corp where you develop a low-budget film as part of a team. I collaborated with writer Lucy Campbell and producer Bettina Hamilton and we came up with pragmatic ideas that would work better with the low budget like having one location and having one actor. We thought “How can we spin that in an interesting way?” and we started talking about ways the news is disseminated, conspiracy theories, and how truth is malleable in the internet age. We wanted to see if that could be spun off into a big, high-concept sci-fi story through audio storytelling. It’s a way to achieve your sci-fi dreams, but on a budget.

What were some of the challenges or rewards of creating a premise in a single location with one on-screen character?

I think as a first-time feature filmmaker, it made my job easier and more focused. Obviously, we made certain choices to fit a budget, but when you’re starting out and want to demonstrate your voice in cinema, it just meant that I could concentrate on making interesting choices for the movie. I only had one actor to focus on when shooting a scene and there’s no reverse shot or coverage needed! That’s a really exciting way to make a movie as you can just sit there and be creative with every single decision without worrying about being schedule oriented. We could do a 10-minute scene, which is like 10% of the script, place the camera movements and we’d be done before lunch!

With the endless stream of conspiracy theories that appear in Subreddits or Twitter threads, what do you think is the world’s fascination with uncovering the truth?

The ideas that we wanted to explore in the film were about who controls the truth. I think with internet discourse, truth is more malleable than it was before. You can kind of pick and choose your own reality, in a way. We wanted to make a point about how there’s power and privilege in that, and if you can be the one to tell the story, then you can own the truth. So we wanted to explore what it means to control the narrative and the ethical implications in place. Without giving away the plot details or ending, as the movie is about people sharing stories, we look at the inherent power and danger of being in control of the narrative and shaping the world to your will.

Did you, writer Lucy Campbell, and Lily Sullivan get to collaborate on finding unique ways to bring the sole on-screen character to life?

We brought Lily on because we knew she’s a great actress and has an incredible voice, which is great for a movie about a podcaster! But we wanted to see how she’d gel with working on a small film and if she was up for the challenge. Me, Bettina, and Lily had Zoom chats to prep and we could tell she was genuinely excited about the rich material. Which is important, especially on a smaller film as everyone needs to embrace the challenge. But Lily gives it her all, especially to get to certain emotional states. Since there’s theoretically a lot of pressure on Lily being the only on-screen character, we created a supportive environment for her to feel ready to peform. She’d often have a couple of quiet minutes to herself as we’d get ready, and we’d roll when she gave us a nod.

To help with the performance, did Lily get to speak with off-screen performers for the other characters, or was it all pre-recorded?

Yeah, so the last short I did was System Error, which had a live prop and all the dialogue was pre-recorded. But it was really tough, especially for the actor David Quirk as he was getting nothing from the prop, performance-wise. So with Monolith, I was really clear that we couldn’t do that. But we couldn’t get our amazing cast on set, it was never going to work. So the way we worked around it was having actor Ansuya Nathan, who I’ve worked with, be the on-set reader for every character and we’d dub over most of the roles in post. That way, Lily had an actor to perform off of rather than having a First AD read the lines or something. They could workshop and rehearse together, or we’d ask Ansuya to bring out certain emotions from Lily. She did an amazing job, and it was kind of weird replacing the voices as I got so used to her! (laughs)

Tell us about filming in the Adelaide Hills, what do you think makes South Australia such a poignant location for making a movie?

Yeah, South Australia is a great place to make films because of locations like Adelaide Hills. There are so many amazing spots in the state in such short distances. Since The Interviewer character is isolating herself, we had this incredible house in the hills, surrounded by trees, which communicates so much visually about her. We shot during the winter, so there’s a very different feel and look to the Adelaide Hills, it’s very gloomy. We originally wrote the house to be by the coast, and we scouted some cliffside houses along the Fleurieu Peninsula. It’s a beautiful spot, but it didn’t fit the distinct feel of the character, so we scrapped the idea and our Location Manager found a place in the hills within a week. It helps give a specific tone for the character and location and it makes the film look more expensive than it is (laughs).

Lastly, what are the Top 5 Films you plan on seeing at this year’s AFF?

Paco The Angels: Kicking Down the Door Carnifex Triangle of Sadness Talk to Me

Monolith will be featured at the Adelaide Film Festival on Thu Oct 27 at 6:30 PM, with subsequent showings on Sat 29 Oct at 11:00 AM and Tue 1 Nov at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available here, get in quick as they’re selling fast!