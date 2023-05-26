Is there a more winning combo than Bali and a collection of amazing and diverse Australian music? Dream Machine is delivering on both! Right before the music fest, we had the pleasure of talking to Jack Shoe from Northeast Party House! We discussed NEPH’s upcoming gigs at Dream Machine and The Gov, as well as the selection process for a set list, how the band formed, and their newest single, Brain Freeze. Also, for those who want to get into creating music, Jack gives some advice on getting started!

Hey Jackson! Looking at Northeast Party House’s tour dates, it looks like a pretty stacked month ahead! How excited are you guys to perform at Dream Machine?

We’re so excited! We’re keen to play at the festival and actually have a few days together. Our tour mostly has one show every weekend, and we only play the one show and then fly back home without getting to spend much time as a group. So with Dream Machine, we’re excited to be together for multiple days, look around, and listen to some great music. I’m really keen to see the festival setup, it sounds kind of wild, but it’s going to be incredible!

We’re of course keen that you’re making a stop at The Gov during your tour, hopefully, it’s a chill time!

Yeah, it’s been ages since we’ve done a headline show in Adelaide! It’s always been one of our favourite places to tour, so it’s kind of long overdue, it’ll be heaps of fun. Honestly, I don’t even know if we’ve done a headline show since our album came out like 3 years ago, so next Saturday is going to be a hell of a night!

How do you guys normally approach putting together a set list for a gig or festival? How do you arrange based on the latest songs, classics, and older bangers?

Well, with the Brain Freeze live set, we deligated roles in the band specifically to find ways to sprinkle in older songs and fan favourites with the bigger tracks. So at the start of the year, we discussed what we wanted the tour to feel and sound like. Sean, our keyboardist and one of our great producers, and Mitch (Guitar), another great producer, they’d do weekly catch-ups to put together a cohesive set list. We’ve got like 10 years’ worth of music that spans across different BPMs, genres, and emotions, so we’ve tried to nail something down that feels united. We’ve also found ways to put older trackers with newer stuff by changing speeds and feelings to bring a certain mood to the set.

It was awesome to play our first show for the tour in Melbourne and get such a positive response. We weren’t sure how people would respond, but when we were signing merch after the show, heaps of people mentioned how new and exciting it felt. For Dream Machine, we still need to figure out how that’s all going to fit in! With a festival set, we probably won’t play as much older music or album tracks, it’s more about the singles. But our approach isn’t too different, it’s just bringing the best set possible for the time slot. If it’s a later time, we can go more crazy with the lights and production side of things. But the music, I think is always consistent.

Let’s go back to the beginning, what brought you guys together to form Northeast Party House?

Oh man, you’re really testing my memory! (laughs) But yeah, three of us went to school together and when you’re learning music at school, you’re always trying your hand at different things, so we were in different bands in different genres like reggae, funk, or jazz. But when we finished school and started clubbing and being exposed to dance music, indie rock, or even music festivals, that’s when we started the NEPH. I met Mitch through uni, then we recorded an EP with producer Malcolm Besley, and he’s now our drummer! Malcolm did one tour as our front of our house technician, and our drummer at the time quit, so he jumped on in a seamless transition. Olly, our bass player, was brought on as a friend of Mitch’s. So it’s been the same type of group for the past 10 years and it all kind of happened naturally.

Tell us about Brain Freeze, what were the inspirations or collaborative choices to bring the sing;e together?

Yeah, the whole process of producing our recent batch of tracks has been quite different from what we’ve done in the past. When we made Shelf Life, it was quite a serious process as we really wanted that album to be a true representation of the band and we kind of burned ourselves out at the end as it was like 3-4 years of writing. So when we got together last year to produce new music, our philosophy changed to “Let’s have more fun.” So if we were going in a specific direction with a song or recorded in the studio, we tried to not think too much about it. But Brain Freeze was one of Mitch’s demos that were already around like the barebone structure of the guitar line was around. But Zach, our vocalist, and Sean workshopped it pretty quickly and we were pretty pumped by what they did. It was so cool to hear about the finished product!

How was the response to Brain Freeze when you performed it live in Melbourne?

The response was crazy! It was probably one of the biggest tracks of the night. We’ve played it before at a few festivals before it came out, and people didn’t really know it, they kind of just bobbing their heads along. But after the release, everyone at the gig last weekend was singing along! That track really nails that middle ground between the rock world and the dance world that we’ve always tried to be in. So it’s good that went so well and we’re keen to hear how everyone else responds!

As you guys also have remix albums, do you have someone lined up for a remix of Brain Freeze?

Yeah, we’ve got one coming out soon, I don’t know the exact date… but it’s an artist from Adelaide! We’ve seen them perform in Melbourne and know them over the years, and they’ve done some great remixes for other artists. It’s kind of a genre we haven’t done before as a remix, so we’re really excited for that to come out.

Do you have an EP/ album accompanying Brain Freeze, or are you guys dropping more singles that’ll gradually come together?

There is a whole bunch of new music we’re working on, but we’re not quite clear on how it’ll come together. It could be an album, it could be an EP. Again, we’re going with the philosophy of just having fun, but there’s definitely more music coming next year, especially larger releases.

Here at Fresh, we often have music production courses, especially EDM, do you have advice for those who want to get into DJing, or just want to create music?

It can definitely be daunting as there’s so much to learn! I started out with guitar and really wanted to get into production, but I put it off for ages as I thought it was too late. Like “Oh, I’m a guitarist and I’ll never get there.” But it’s really fun once you get into the basics. So, it’s never too late to start, get cracking and get into it as soon as you can! You don’t need all the expensive or high-end gear, you can start pretty cheap. You can find the most basic production software out there like Pro Tools or Ableton, which is what a lot of the guys in NEPH use. YouTube also has so many tutorials, its crazy. I made a mission over the first couple of lockdowns in Melbourne to sit down and do tutorials and it started to make sense pretty quickly. So yeah, don’t be afraid to start or fail!

Lastly, what bands or artists are you looking forward to seeing the most at Dream Machine?

Off the top of my head, Girl Talk is definitely number one! I haven’t had the chance to see him live. When I was 19, he was performing at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival in Melbourne and I tried to go, but it was sold out. It was mental, the city was full of people trying to get to that show and break down the barriers! There was so much hype around mashup music and high-energy electronic music. I’ve also never seen Spacey Jane live, somehow they’ve always escaped me, so really keen to see them too.

Northeast Party House will be playing at The Gov on Sat June 3 and Dream Machine across 8-12 June, tickets are available here!