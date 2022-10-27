Do you remember the viral underwater car that caused a ruckus in South Australia? Or have you seen those crazy Ronald McDonald videos? Those insane videos belong to two Pooraka-born YouTubers, Danny and Michael Philippou! Their channel, RackaRacka, has over 6 million subscribers and 1 billion+ views. For years, the twins have shocked and entertained the world with their insane stunt work and creative filmmaking. They’re like the ultimate homemade movies you and your friends would make as kids, just with more blood and pop culture parodies!

Now they’ve brought us their feature film debut, Talk to Me, which will be PREVIEWED (cheers for clarifying, boys!) at the Adelaide Film Festival! We had the chance to speak with the brothers about their new movie, as well as filmmaking and making the transition from YouTube to the big screen. Have a listen below!

The Plot: When a group of friends discovers how to conjure spirits using an ancient embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and opens the door to the spirit world.

Talk to Me will be the Closing Gala feature at the Adelaide Film Festival on Sun 30 Oct at 7:00 PM, followed by an encore screening on Mon 31 Oct at 8:15 PM with a Q&A. Tickets are available here!