This year’s Groovin The Moo is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited! Leading up to the music fest, we had the absolute pleasure of chatting with bassist Angus Christie from Melbourne indie band Teenage Dads! We discussed Groovin The Moo and the selection process for a set list, how the band formed, and their newest EP, Midnight Driving. We even discussed the Teenage trio that GTM included with Teenage Joans and Teen Jesus and the Tean Jeasers!

Hey Angus! How are you guys feeling to be kicking off Groovin’ The Moo in Adelaide?

We’re really stoked and excited! We haven’t been to Adelaide since we performed at Jive last year, and that was a lot of fun, so we’re keen to come back and have fun in the city and ride the scooters!

How do you guys normally go about putting together the set list for a gig? Do you arrange based on the latest songs, certified classics, and older bangers?

Yeah, with festivals, you find that you’ll perform for a lot of people that don’t know you. It’s not really your own show, so you can’t really go for deeper cuts. It’s very much decided on “Let’s go for the song’s that people know” or “Let’s go for songs that sound the best live.” Since we’ve got a pretty condensed set for this run, we wanted to make it really flow with higher and lower points of energy to get the crowd going. We worked really hard on this set, so we hope everyone likes it!

I’d imagine there’s a lot of trial and error to find out which songs work best with a crowd, especially with newer listeners?

Yeah, definitely! We’ll test different songs way before they officially come out. Like with Teddy, we performed that like a year before that was released. There is always a lot of fine-tuning based on crowd reactions or responses to parts of each song or the sets. It’s really nice having that direct feedback loop, makes it really handy to get other people’s perspectives.

How did you guys form Teenage Dads?

I was friends with Jordan (lead vocals, keyboards, rhythm guitar) and Connor (lead guitar, backing vocals) in Year 7, but we were all in separate friendship groups. I didn’t know Vince (drums, backing vocals) until like Year 10 or 11. Connor and Jordan started playing music at some point during Year 11 and formed a band, and I was the only person they knew who played bass, so that’s probably how I got picked! (laughs). Vince was really big into hardcore music at the time and had been drumming for a while, and he wanted to get involved.

With your newest EP, Midnight Driving, was there a particular sound or theme you guys wanted to explore?

For sure! Some of the songs were written many years apart, and there was a lot of reflection and looking at different things periods of time. Like, Exit Sign was originally written back in 2017, then we revisited it and gave it a new perspective after a number of years. But yeah, thematically, there’s a lot of reflection and assessing where you are in Midnight Driving.

Describe the process of putting together Midnight Driving as a band, do you all get a chance to put your own ideas into the mix?

Yeah, Jordan and Connor are the primary songwriters. They’ll put something together at home, then present it to us when it’s at a decent demo stage. If we all like it, we’ll add our own bits and pieces of input or our own tastes to try and get it to a point where we feel like it’s the best version of that song. After that, we’ll play it live and see how it sounds. If the song isn’t any good live, we’ll try and modify it in the early stages because the live sound and the live setting are very important to us.

Are you guys working on new music, or are you just focused on touring for now?

Yeah, we’ve been working on a couple of new songs since late last year. We’re always trying to work on demos or sounds whenever we’ve got downtime. It’s all about finding groups or collections of songs that we’re all happy with and want to move forward with.

Let’s address the Teenage elephant in the room, GTM has you guys, Adelaide’s Teenage Joans, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. Is the Teenage title a big coincidence?

It’s been a thing online for a while and people have made comments about it (laughs)! It’s definitely a big coincidence, but we’ve played with them before and we’re friends with both of those bands. It seemed like it’d only be in a perfect world that all of three of us would be in the same lineup for something. So when the lineup came out for Groovin The Moo, we were kind of stumped and shocked that the three of us were together! They’re both great bands, and we’re keen to hang out with them.

Lastly, what are the Top 5 bands or artists you look forward to seeing at Groovin The Moo ’23?

Definitely excited to see Fatboy Slim, he was my first introduction to electronic music when I was a kid. From mum, oddly enough! I haven’t seen Denzel Currey live before, so I’m keen to see him. Also looking forward to seeing Ball Park Music, they’re always great. Obviously Teen Jesus and Teenage Joans (laughs). Also Royal Otis, we did a tour with them and they’re really awesome dudes. They blew up right around that time too, which was huge.

You can catch Teenage Dads at 1:30 pm on the Moolin Rouge stage at Groovin The Moo this Friday!