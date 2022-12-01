Calling all adventurers and fedora wearers, Indiana Jones is back for his fifth adventure! Disney and Lucasfilm have finally dropped the trailer that initially debuted exclusively at Brazil Comic Con earlier this year.

Starting off as a throwback to old adventure serials from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, Henry Jones Jr. graced the big screen in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark. The movie was followed by three sequels, with the most recent one being from 2008. Now, after almost 15 years, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is arriving in 2023. This time around, James Mangold is in the director’s chair, with Harrison Ford returning in the iconic role for one last time.

The fifth installment will take place in the 1969 backdrop of the Space Race. Jones will be dealing with Nazis once again, as they are being recruited by the US in a desperate attempt to beat the Soviet Union in going to space first. Fingers crossed that we won’t actually see the archeologist IN space, especially as the last time the series dealt with science fiction, we had Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. (You watch, this article will make me eat my words!)

The movie will introduce Indy’s goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who accompanies him on his journey. Suppose Mutt Williams was too busy for this adventure! The villain looks to be Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who is a NASA member and ex-Nazi involved with the moon-landing program. John Rhys-Davis is back as fan favourite Sallah, with Boyd Holbrook being introduced as Voller’s right-hand man, Khaber. The trailer also features some de-aging on Ford for flashback sequences, which goes against the speculation that the entire movie would try and make the 80 year old actor look younger.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to be in Australian cinemas on June 29, 2023.