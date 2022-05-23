Davo, Tom and Callum sat down with men’s mental health advocate, Callum MacPherson. Together they discussed the importance of maintaining strong mental health.

Callum is the creator and host of Young Blood – Men’s Mental Health, a podcast that specifically focuses on young men’s mental health. The podcast is out on a mission to raise awareness regarding the importance of men’s mental health and that it should be held in high priority in today’s society. On his podcast, MacPherson conducts several interviews with men who endure mental health difficulties. The podcast ensures that those who battle mental illness have a safe and comfortable platform to voice their issues, assisting them in their journey to emotional recovery and also to provide inspiration to its audience.

Davo, Tom and Callum asked MacPherson about the inspiration for the podcast’s inception. “I lost a good friend of mine to suicide at the start of 2019, and that really shook me up terribly,” said MacPherson. “Everybody knows someone who’s struggling with their mental health, and for me that made me just want to tell these stories, get out there that we need to talk to each other about this stuff before it gets to a tragic end,” he elaborated.

MacPherson emphasised the idea of “being there to help”; encouraging listeners to support a friend when they need it most, but not overwhelm them with the “correct solution.”

If you or anyone you know is suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts, please reach out.

Lifeline Australia – 13 11 14

Beyond Blue – 1300 22 4636

Suicide Call Back – 1300 659 467

MensLine Australia – 1300 78 99

Kids Helpline – 1800 55 1800

Butterfly Foundation’s National Helpline – 1800 33 4673