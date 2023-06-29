Davos Heaps Good Guide!

ILLUMINATE FESTIVAL | 28 JUNE – 30 JULY

Back for its third year, Illuminate Adelaide is the state’s answer to Vivid, Rising and Dark Mofo arts festivals. Some of the boldest International, national and local electronic musicians will converge on Adelaide as well as showcase fantastic light displays.

There’s so much to do including City Lights which will have Adelaide CBD’s north, east and west precincts illuminated. Installations include open-air artworks, interactive sculptures and boundary-pushing experiments for everyone to explore. Plus, at Base Camp which is the festival hub located in Rundle Park via East Terrace, they’ll be light displays music, food and beverages from South Australia’s favourite producers.

Where:Throughout the City of Adelaide

When:Wednesday 28 June – Sunday 30 July

Cost:From free to ticketed

More info:Click here

ILLUMINATE FESTIVAL EVENTS THAT HAVE ALREADY KICKED OFF:

MIRROR MIRROR | 28 JUNE – 30 JULY

Wed 28 June – Sun 30 July

Sessions available every 15 minutes

Everyday but Mondays.

Direct from its Montreal premiere, Mirror Mirror is a dazzling playground of interactive technology which invites you to discover your own creativity.

Explore a maze of immersive digital installations including the River of Now, the Forest of Echoes, and the Mirrors of Tomorrow all designed to respond to your input and awaken your senses with the latest cutting-edge interactive technology in a dazzling array of colour and sound.

Whether sharing words to create digital poems, transforming your memories into dancing light displays, sending ripples through a river with your movements or simply marvelling at the possibilities that await inside, Mirror Mirror promises to ignite the sense of play and discovery in visitors of all ages.

Which journey will you choose?

RESONATE | 28 JUNE – 30 JULY

Closed Mondays

The visionaries behind sell-out phenomenon Light Cycles return to Adelaide Botanic Garden for another breathtaking transformation of this iconic site.

With six all-new installations along a brand-new night-time trail through the garden’s grounds, Moment Factory once again invite us to resonate deeply with our environment through their spectacular signature mix of light, technology and original soundscapes.

After two sold-out seasons of Illuminate Adelaide’s runaway hit Light Cycles, the Canadian studio will take everything they’ve learnt about Adelaide Botanic Garden to reveal this awe-inspiring new after-dark experience. Beginning from the Gardens’ North Terrace gates and pushing technical innovation even further, Resonate promises to captivate by highlighting nature itself – brighter, bolder and more immersive than ever.

Resonate is supported by Nunn Dimos Foundation.

Image: Moment Factory

Resonate will be a world premiere experience. Images used here as representation only.

Architects of Air – Arborialis | 28 JUNE – 30 JULY

Sat 01 – Sun 23 July

Architects of Air: Arborialis will admit visitors within these times:

Daily from 11am

Closed 03 – 04 July

A global phenomenon for the past thirty years, the inflatable mazes of UK-based Architects of Air have transported audiences of all ages from around the world to alternate realms of the not-quite natural.

Through their series of Luminaria, Architects of Air create illuminated, inflatable structures that are somehow both expansive and cosy, providing spaces to explore and spaces to rest. As you choose your own way through each Luminarium, you’ll have a calming, sensory-driven experience guided by sound, light, and colour.

In an Australian premiere, the latest instalment in these innovative experience-makers’ series of installations is Arborialis – a labyrinthine wonderland that recalls the light-dappled canopies and awe-inspiring trunks of forests around the world. Featuring a soundtrack straight from the world’s most untouched ecosystems, Arborialis is the perfect place to wander, explore, and relax, losing yourself in the twists and turns of each branch of the Luminarium.



NOT PART OF ILLUMINATE

VEGAN PALOOZA | SATURDAY 1 JULY

Demolishing the outdated myth that Vegan food is boring or limiting, some of the most talented food creators in SA will use the thousands of edible plants to guarantee there is something for everyone. Showcasing around 30 wonderful food stalls ranging from donuts, burgers, yiros and ice-cream. This ‘Dry July’, we will be offering alternatives to your favourite pub drinks. Vegan Palooza, where we mock the meat & the booze!

Vegan Palooza is embracing this global shift and championing two of SA’s proudest titles, leaders in social justice movements and one of the best foodie capitals of Australia.

Vegan Palooza

Where: MAB Innovation Hub Tonsley, MAB Eastern Promenade, Clovelly Park SA

When: Saturday 1st July 12-6pm

Price: 2 entry

More info: Click here