The 2023 Federal Budget is Here!

Yesterday, the Albanese Government handed down their highly anticipated Federal Budget. Contextualised by the current cost of living crisis, many Australians are eager to understand how this Budget is being spent.

The Brekkie Team were joined by Finance Expert, Adele Martin, to break down this year’s budget.

