‘You wonder to what extent are people are fully authentically there versus actually doing their shopping list’

As Covid becomes a more normal part of our lives, we’re hearing more about the potential of the long-term effects it can leave. We chat with Ali Valentine about her experience after being diagnosed with Long Covid.

Also on the show, Wavelength speaks to Shane Dawson, Centre Co-Director from UniSA about why universities began to invest in online education and technology. We also continue the conversation with Psychologist, Kathryn McEwen. Meanwhile, what’s quiet quitting all about? We’ll aim to fill you in! To wrap it up, stay tuned until the end for Heaps Good News!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: August 29, 2022

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Amber Young, Kate Johnson, Grace Smith, Maggie Felton & Alex Newman

Photo: Unsplash