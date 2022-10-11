‘Focus on what’s strong, not what’s wrong’- Carolyn Mounce, JobEdge director

Welcome back to wavelength sparking the convos about Adelaide you should be having; this week Alex is back! But Cass is gone, can’t seem to get those two in the same room… not to fret we have our newest journalist recruits Charlotte taking you through.

Grace is talking about cycling in Adelaide with David Elliot to understand if Adelaide’s infrastructure supports cycling on our roads. Ciaran speaks with Lisa Fraser the owner and co-founder of ANA drinks a new bottle-o on Hutt Street that Is entirely alcohol-free.

Also on this week’s show, It can be hard to have honest and personal conversations about mental health in your workplace, to find out more Cass speaks with Job edge’s director Carolyn Mounce.

And, Amber talks you through Hecs debts and how they can affect your home loans on wavelength explains, whilst Brayden takes you through all the good news that’s happened this week.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you are not alone, you can reach out to JobEdge on 1300 598 528 to talk to a Job coach.

Airdate: October 10, 2022

Reporters: Alex Newman, Charlotte McEvoy, Ciaran Moffatt, Cassandra Johns, Brayden Green & Amber Young

Photo: Unsplash