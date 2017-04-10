Port Adelaide is one of the most visually arresting places in Adelaide. The heritage buildings, the water, the old mill… it’s a space crying out for a bit of colour. That’s where Wonderwalls Festival steps in: a free, three-day street art festival presented by Renewal SA and the Government of South Australia.

International, national and local street artists are set to turn the streets of Port Adelaide into a large-scale, living art gallery for Wonderwalls. Taking place over April 21-23, Wonderwalls will feature free artist talks, photography workshops, tours and more! To top it off, the Friday and Saturday nights will see Mundy St host some killer street parties from 6pm!

The line-up is absolutely stacked: Telmo Miel, Inti, Natalia Rak, Amanda Lynn, Fats and heaps more are displaying some amazing street art over the weekend.

An exhibition. A discussion. A city filled with colour.

Natural Attraction, by Amanda Lynn.

Wonderwalls is presented by Renewal SA and the Government of South Australia, proudly supported by Fresh 92.7, the City of Port Adelaide Enfield, Ironlak and Taubmans.