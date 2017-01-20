We’re going All Aussie, All Day for Australia Day!

January 26 is a public holiday named “Australia Day.” So, the innovative minds at Fresh 92.7 have come up with a revolutionary concept to celebrate the day: we’re going All Aussie, All Day.

That means that whatever you’re doing on the 26th – a roadtrip, a barbecue, a beach trip (or, god forbid, being at work) – you’ll hear nothing but Australian artists on Fresh 92.7.

Whether it’s the latest, best electronic music coming out of Australia like What So Not, PNAU & Flume…

Or throwbacks from the likes of Hook N Sling, Tonite Only, and TV Rock…

It’s All Aussie, All Day on Fresh 92.7!

Caroline Tucker, our Fresh Air host and local music guru, will be taking you through the day, and she’ll make sure there are plenty of Adelaideans on your radio throughout the day as well. Think Motez, Hilltop Hoods, Tkay Maidza, Uberjakd, and heaps more.

All Aussie, All Day is made possible by our good friends at Foodland – make sure you get ready for Australia Day with your local Foodland!