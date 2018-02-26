“We can continue down the path of cities like Sydney and Melbourne have over the last 30 years and invest very heavily in road infrastructure and have ring roads and expressways and motorways which are very expensive and often attract more and more cars onto the road, or we can try and get the balance right between improving our road networks but also invest heavily in public transport … and try and avoid some of the congestion problems cities in the Eastern states have had.” – Stephen Mullighan, Minister for Transport and Infrastructure.

Flying buses? Facial recognition technology? Or maybe we’ll finally get an extensive tram system and buses that run on time (Adelaide Metro we’re looking at you on that last one). Adelaide’s public transport system is growing but what does the future of public transport in Adelaide look like? What can we look forward to?

In 2012, road transport accounted for 84 per cent of emissions from the transport sector and over 12% of all greenhouse gas emissions produced in Australia. Increased usage of public transport can help to bring these figures down but to do that we need a better system. With current plans of electrifying all our train lines as well as the anticipated tram line extension only the beginning, Adelaide can also look forward to further train extensions. Not only is public transport better for the environment, it can also work out much cheaper for both the average consumer and the economy.

Wavelength got the lowdown from transport minister, Stephen Mullighan as well as concerns from shadow minister, David Pisoni. We also spoke to Dr Nicole Gardner, a lecturer in computational design at UNSW to hear some of the possibilities in transport with new technological advances.

February 26, 2018

