“You never know what you’re going to see. We’ll go in there without any plans at all … it’s absolutely bewildering it’s so much fun.” – Garden of Unearthly Delight regular.

Well the Adelaide Fringe is well and truly underway with the Garden of Unearthly Delights quirky vibes bringing in hoards of people to Adelaide’s East End.

The iconic festival playground attracts thousands of locals, interstate and international visitors and guests each year and is one of the major hubs of the Fringe each year.

Wavelength got down to the Garden to find out what your favourite thing about the Garden is.