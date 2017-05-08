Photo: Wings For Life World Run

This week’s Wavelength has two incredible topics that focus on the achievements of people in South Australia, and the world. First up, Henry speaks to winners of the Young Achiever Awards which were on recently, including the winner of the People’s Choice, an award created by Fresh 92.7 in collaboration with Channel 9. And lastly, Adelaide hosted its first Wings For Life World Run, a worldwide charity run to raise money for cutting edge spinal cord research.

The Young Achiever Awards were on recently, which sets out to acknowledge the amazing work and achievements of young people (up to and including age 29) in Australia.

Fresh 92.7 partnered up with Channel 9 to create the People’s Choice Award, and gave the public the power to pick a person who they believed are making an incredible impact in their community.

Henry spoke to three of the SA awardees, including the winner of the People’s Choice, about their accomplishments and what this award means to them.

The Wings For Life World Run had its debut in Adelaide last night down at Victoria Park Racecourse – but it wasn’t like any other race you’ve heard of or seen before.

This race is run entirely through its mobile app. Instead of a physical finish line, the runners are encouraged to run alongside each other and to stay in front of the virtual ‘Catcher Car’ that takes off soon after the race starts and doesn’t stop until all runners have been caught!

The most amazing thing about the race is it’s a global charity run, with all participants running at the exact same time all over the world (11am UTC, or 8:30pm Adelaide time) and 100% of the proceeds going towards spinal cord research projects. Reidy raced down to the Red Bull Offices to chat to two of the event’s ambassadors.

