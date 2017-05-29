Do you believe our food should be organic, locally grown, and FREE?

Grow Free is a group of people working together to make life for future generations full of good food and abundance.

Featuring sharing carts that offer free seedlings and fresh vegetation to share within the community, this initiative has exponentially grown in the past few years, and could very well be a way of the future!

This week Matt took a trip out to Hahndorf to interview the man behind the organisation (Andrew Barker), along with a young boy (Harper), who is passionate about making the world a better place.

Photo: Fresh92.7, Wellness Adelaide

