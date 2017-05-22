On this week’s Wavelength, we looked at one of the age-old debates facing current Year 12s and undergrad students… does it matter which uni you go to? Also, we look at Adelaide’s growing Zine culture!

Deciding which of Adelaide’s universities to attend can be a big call to make. Plenty of people will try to jump in your ear to tell you that one uni is totally, unequivocally better than the others… but, does it actually matter which uni you go to? Anthony spoke to some current uni students and some graduates about this topic.

Zine culture is thriving in Adelaide right now. There’s a substantial community of zine creators dedicated to these cool little DIY publications, and the community only seems to be growing. Laura sat down with some local Zinesters to find out what it’s all about. (Don’t worry, she explains what a Zine actually is in case you’re unaware!)

You can find out more about Zine Swap here, and be sure to check out the work of Anthony Nocera on Folly Press and Joel VDK!

