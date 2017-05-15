Photo: Rising Sun Pictures

Tonight on Wavelength, we talk about the recent cuts to Sunday and public holiday penalty rates and what that means for young Australians. We also talk to a local visual effects company that has worked on some huge Blockbuster films!

With penalty rates and wage cuts set to roll out very soon, what will this mean for young people living in an increasingly expensive country? Will it be beneficial or a backwards step in growing our economy? Bridget spoke to Russell Zimmerman, executive director for the Australian Retailers Association, and Josh Peak, assistant secretary for the SDA, to find out.

You may not have heard of the Adelaide based visual effects studio called Rising Sun Pictures, but you’ve definitely seen some of their work. Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Gravity, Alien: Covenant…and plenty of other films they’ve worked on (over 100 to be exact). Domenic takes us down to the studio to find out more.

