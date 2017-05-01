Wavelength couldn’t have explored two more vastly different topics this week: the future of defence jobs in Adelaide following Flinders University’s agreements earlier in the year, and the prevalence of Tinder in our current dating lives.

Flinders University signed three agreements with its overseas partners at the beginning of the year, which will help prepare students and graduates for future jobs in defence and many other fields. Anthony Dodd spoke to a director at Flinders University about the deal, along with two students who were given an exciting internship opportunity with one of the world’s leading shipbuilding companies in Italy.

Photo: Flinders University

These days, if you’re single and on the prowl, it’s less about having a chance encounter with a handsome stranger, and more about swiping right until you find your soulmate.. Or your thumb falls off. Whatever comes first. Laura sat down with a few Tinder and Grindr users to see how these apps are majorly shaking up the dating game for millennials.

Photo: CraveOnline.com

And, when we asked you for your online dating stories… we got some shockers, including Loz’s own story that takes an extremely unexpected turn involving William Shatner. You’ve gotta hear this to believe it.

