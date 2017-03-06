Photo: Festivals Adelaide

Tonight on Wavelength, we talk to the Young Australian of the Year – Adelaide’s very own designer Paul Vasileff. We also talk about the weird and the wonderful of the Adelaide Fringe and wrap up the Clipsal 500 weekend.

From a very young age, Paul Vasileff dreamt of having his own brand and a runway show. Now, at 26, he owns a world renowned couture house in Adelaide. His commitment to local manufacturing within the Australian Fashion industry has now seen him awarded with the 2017 Young Australian of the Year award.

Photo: Paul Vasileff

The Adelaide Fringe Festival is now upon us! So, Shannon took to the streets to uncover your Adelaide Fringe stories. She also spoke with a comedy performer and one of this year’s Fringe ambassadors.

Photo: SOAP / Adelaide Fringe

The Clipsal 500 took over Adelaide this weekend, and we got the chance to chat to Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup, and Shane van Gisbergen about the race and what it meant while they were here!

Photo: Fresh 92.7

Catch Wavelength every Monday night, 6pm-7pm on Fresh 92.7.