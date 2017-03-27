Photo: Wikimedia

On tonight’s Wavelength, we talk to the Inner City Street Crew – an initiative providing help to homeless people in Adelaide. We also talk to the Premier and the Opposition Leader about SA’s power crisis, as well as discussing a new Adelaide-based medical imaging technology.

A new service has been launched to combat the issue of homelessness in Adelaide. The Inner City Street Crew aims to connect homeless people with vital support services. Shannon spoke with the Minister of Social Housing and two individuals from the street team about the initiative and how many people it has helped so far.

South Australia and its energy crisis has been the topic of controversy for over the past several months. To see how the issue could be fixed, this week Matt interviewed Premier Jay Weatherill and Opposition Leader Steven Marshall to hear their stance on the topic, as well as checking in with locals around Adelaide to see how the outages have affected them.

A new innovation created and developed in collaboration with the University of Adelaide and Adelaide’s LBT Innovations is revolutionising the medical industry. Believed to save lives around the globe, it takes high quality images which can detect traces of microbial growth, thus being able to perform a diagnosis in a much shorter amount of time. Anthony delves into this new technology to uncover more.

