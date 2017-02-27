On tonight’s Wavelength, we took a look at a debate that often polarises people. We also looked into the work Foodbank are doing and the new world of Makeup Artists & Social Media!

Is ‘political correctness’ getting in the way of comedy? Or is it perfectly reasonable to deliver a great stand-up set without offending people? With heaps of us heading to the Adelaide Fringe to see some stand-up comedy in the next few weeks, we thought we’d explore the issue by speaking to a couple of local Adelaide comics.

Photo: Garden of Unearthly Delights / Andre Castelucci

Foodbank is the largest food relief organisation in Australia, providing thousands of Australians with meals, in an effort to combat hunger in the country. Matt spoke to the CEO, interviewed managers in the warehouse, and chatted to some of the volunteers, to learn more about the organisation.

Photo: Foodbank / Facebook

The world of makeup has made a huge move online, and now self-taught bedroom makeup artists can develop massive global followings through talent, drive, and social media savvy. Henry spoke with two local makeup artists with a considerable following – Blake Butler, and Amanda Nash – about what it takes to be a makeup artist in today’s society.

Photo: Mandy’s Makeup

