Wavelength returned with its first show of 2017, with a few changes! We're now running for a whole hour: 6-7pm every Monday night.

For now, here are the stories from this week’s show!

PLAYBACK 808

For young hip hop artists in Adelaide, the local music scene can be tricky to navigate. However, two local hip pop artists who are both refugees from South Sudan have established the online Adelaide-based record label Playback808 to grow the music style here and nationally, as well as foster a new generation of artists in hip pop. Anthony Dodd caught up with the founder and co-founder of the label, along with Matt from Music SA to talk about how it all started and what’s next for Playback808 and its artists.

EBENEZER NIGHT MARKETS

The Ebenezer Night Markets are on again! Situated in Ebenezer Place just off Rundle Street, the ENM feature a wide selection of food, jewellery, fashion, artwork and crafts. With only a few more market nights left in 2017, this is a must see event for anyone during Mad March!

HASHTAG MEOW

More and more unique places are opening around SA. One of these is Hashtag Meow, SA’s one and only cat cafe! Located in Payneham, it’s a very different spot to relax with some feline friends. Shannon went down to the cafe to scope the place out and talk with one of the owners.

AMATEUR ACTING IN ADELAIDE

Do you have a passion for singing or acting, but aren’t sure how to go about? Well, listen in, because Jovanna interviewed singing school, Voice House and acting school and Agency, SA Casting. She also spoke to Rani Simone, Local singer and performer, and Adelaide born actor, Tim Philips, who had a leading role on Neighbours, Bed of Roses and the film Animal Kingdom. Jovanna had the opportunity to talk to these industry professionals and performers to understand what it takes to make it and what steps are in order to make a dream a reality.