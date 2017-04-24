Wavelength this week took on three huge, very different topics this week: bowel cancer in young people, Adelaide’s LARP-ing community who dress up in swords and armour to fight one another, and RSPCA’s Million Paws Walk.

The Biking For Bowel Cancer charity was founded by two young guys living in Adelaide with the aim of raising awareness and funds for bowel cancer research and treatment. Inspired and motivated by the loss of their mate back in High School, the two of them formed a group that completed an extraordinary bike ride all the way from Sydney earlier this year. Anthony Dodd spoke to one of the riders and the Chief Executive of Cancer Council SA to find out more about journey and the effects of bowel cancer.

Photo: Biking for Bowel Cancer

In SA, role-play and cosplay are becoming increasingly popular. One organisation has tapped into this phenomenon and has created a new battle-sport for anyone aged 16 and up. The games happen every Monday night at the the Fitzroy Community Club in Renown Park. Shannon attended one of these games nights to see what it’s all about and had a chat to a couple of the players.

Photo: Shannon Chamberlain / Fresh 92.7

The RSPCA’s Million Paws Walk is an upcoming event to help raise money for the prevention of cruelty to animals. Matt recently visited the their shelter in Lonsdale, to further education himself on all aspects of how they operate, and how people can volunteer themselves.

Photo: Matt Bridges / Fresh 92.7