This week on Wavelength we took on two pretty huge topics: moving to the country for uni or work, and a group of people questioning whether we even need money at all.

“Going rural”, and living in a country town for uni placement or work is a common thing amongst young people. But what’s it really like to uproot yourself and live rurally for your career? Henry spoke to some young people who’ve been there and done it, including our own Breakfast host Alex.

Our economy isn’t amazing right now – but there’s a growing movement of people who have some pretty radical ideas around how to solve our problems. The Zeitgeist Movement is a global community of people who held a pretty massive conference in Australia recently, and Domenic spoke to them about why they think we should be moving towards a ‘natural law resource based economy.’

Catch Wavelength live every Monday night, 6-7pm, sparking the convos about Adelaide you should be having.