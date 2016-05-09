Tonight on Wavelength, we looked into Adelaide United’s big A-League win, Orange Sky Laundry’s help to Adelaide’s homeless, National Volunteer Week and the #keepcommunityradio campaign.

After what has been named the greatest sporting come back in all of Australian Sporting history, Adelaide United came from bottom of the table in December, to winning both the A-League Premiers plate and Grand Final just a few months later. (Credit to Fox Sports Australia for their audio of the Hyundai A-League Grand Final.)

Orange Sky Laundry is a free mobile laundry service for homeless people that is launching in Adelaide at the end of March. Jemma had a chat to Lucas, who together with his best mate Nic founded Orange Sky Laundry in Brisbane two years ago.

Erin spoke to Volunteering SA & NT CEO Evelyn O’Loughlin about what National Volunteering Week is about; what the theme of Live Happy, Give Happy means; and how the new Federal Budget is going to impact the volunteering community. Have your say on Twitter with #VolunteersAreVoters!

Regular volunteers Nikki and Jessica also spoke up about the experiences they have gained, through volunteering in Backpacks 4 SA Kids (Nikki), and MOSH – Minimisation of Suicide Harm (Jessica).

Last week’s federal budget contains funding cuts for the community radio sector in the digital radio area. This makes life difficult for Fresh and puts the future many other community radio stations nationwide at risk. Anthony spoke to the CEO of the CBAA and the General Manager at Fresh 92.7, to find out how the funding cuts will affect community radio locally and nationally and what you can do to support the sector. You can sign the #keepcommunityradio petition here!