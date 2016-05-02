Once an underground motorsport, drifting is becoming increasingly popular in South Australia. Nowadays, more and more drivers are getting behind the wheel to put their skills on display at the track on both a recreational and competitive level. Anthony had a chat to Drifting SA’s president and two highly experienced drifters to get the low down on Adelaide’s drift scene.

With the upcoming federal election, there will be many first time voters this year. It is becoming a growing trend for young people not to enrol, to avoid voting all together. This is illegal, but some people are willing to take the risk. Anita spoke to a number of first time voters and an Associate Professor in politics to hear their opinions.

Are you still waiting for your crush to realise they’re totally into you? Are you tired of hearing “you’re a really nice guy but…” from the girls you like? Is the person you want to date always on Tinder in front of you? You could be a victim of the friendzone… Maybe you’re the friendzoner, or maybe you’ve been friendzoned and you’re desperate to escape. We’ve approached the Love Doctor for some information about this so-called “friendzone.”

Did you or do you feel pressured to go to Uni? Jovanna spoke to 3 uni drop outs about why they left uni and how their decision has impacted their life. Here’s what our breakfast host, Liam, a hospitality worker, Amelia, and a tradie named Alen had to say.

