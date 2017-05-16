Nothing goes down better than a well-chosen, witty card. You know this, we know this, and our Brekky host Alex knows this. So, she was horrified at the lack of epic greeting card options available when she recently tried to buy a birthday and a Mother’s Day card.

Ever the creative genius, she came up with a way to rectify the bleak greeting card environment we’re subjected to, and celebrate all things Adelaide at the same time.

It’s time for Fresh to go into Greeting Card Production.

With the help of you wonderfully creative people of Adelaide, we’ve compiled a list of greeting card options that we need to narrow down to 10. Once our list of 10 has been chosen, we’ll head out & take photos of these areas that will feature as the image on the front of the card, along with the winning text reflecting the locale. Below, you can vote for your favourite suburb-pun to front the greeting card, and suggest your own too!

Yes, we do plan on legitimately creating these greeting cards, and everyone who votes could win their own pack!