Each year thousands of volunteers give up their precious time to support groups, charities, non-profits and all sorts of other worthy people and organisations. At Fresh we truly couldn’t operate without the dedication and hard work of our large group of volunteers who assist in almost all areas of the stations operation. From on-air announcing, to web content and party planning they’re the backbone of our team here and we love them to bits! That’s why each year we take a little time to celebrate the hard work of the nation’s volunteers during National Volunteer Week.

This year the annual event kicks off on Monday 9th with the volunteer parade which will be starting close to the Torrens Parade Ground at 11.15am and will follow the route down down King William and along North Terrace/Kintore Ave & Victoria Drive with an official launch in Elder Park at 12pm.

It’ll be heaps of fun with volunteers from all areas and groups so come on down and support the amazing achievements of all our volunteers.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer and seeing how you can help Fresh 92.7 continue to go from strength to strength then there’s no better time than now. We run regular info sessions where you’ll get to find out how things work behind the scenes and get to meet staff and volunteers from the station.

Our current opportunities are listed here and we’re always looking for talented and driven community members to come and take part. All being well, we’ll see you there!