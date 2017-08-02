It was going to happen, you knew it and so did we. I’ll explain more in a minute but our Vital top 3 is more a rearrangement than a big switch and it gives us a not unexpected (though definitely deserved) new Number 1. Last week’s top spot had gone to Kyla Fava – Chemical which dropped two places to 3rd position. Martin Garrix‘s newbie There For You fell from 3rd to 6th and our Number 2 this week is Touch Sensitive – Lay Down. So what’s the not so unexpected winner this week? Peking Duk & Aluna George – Fake Magic obviously, seriously was it ever not going to get to No1? Nope.

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

If you missed the countdown last week, here is the listing for this week.

THE VITAL 25

July 29th 2017

25 Alex Preston – Don’t Grow Old

24 Spenda C – Hula Hoop (Feat. Keno)

23 3LAU – On My Mind (Feat. Yeah Boy)

22 Kilter – I Hear You

21 Calvin arrHHHarris – Rollin (Feat. Future & Khalid)

20 Pep & Rash – Break Down (Feat. D-Double

19 Sigala & Ella Eyre – Came Here For Love

18 Showtek & Brooks – On Our Own (Feat. Natalie)

17 Deepend – Every Little Thing (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

16 Snakehips – Right Now (Feat. Elhae D.R.A.M. & H.E.R.)

15 KLP – Changes

14 Jax Jones – Instruction

13 Tobiahs – Through To You

12 Just A Gent – You’ll Never Know (Feat. Moza)

11 Matiah – Into Your Dreams (Aletro Remix)

10 Yellow Claw & Moksi – Open (Feat. Jonna Fraser)

09 Autoerotique – Bling (Feat. Lady Leshurr)

08 Tommy Trash & Denm – Dreamer

07 Sophie Francis – Lovedrunk

06 Martin Garrix – There For You (Feat. Troye Sivan)

05 Major Lazer – Know No Better (Feat. Travi$ Scott)

04 Duke Dumont & Gorgon City – Real Life (Feat. Naations)

03 Kyla Fava – Chemical

02 Touch Sensitive – Lay Down

01 Peking Duk – Fake Magic (Feat. Aluna George)