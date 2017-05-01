THE VITAL 25

April 29th 2017

Another week another Vital 25. The tunes keep rolling in and judging by the voting, there’s some real winners in our playlist right now. Things have settled down again with 2 of last week’s top 3 selections holding their own. The only newbie this week is Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes who jumped up to take the number 3 spot, that means that last week’s number 3 in the shape of LDRU – To Be Free managed to take a step up into the number 2 spot as sadly the legendary Kilter dropped 3 spots to number 5 with Count On Me (Feat. Lanks). This all means that the No1 spot has been held onto by The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By.

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

25 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

24 Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

23 Stormzy – Big For Your Boots

22 Enschway & Sumthin Sumthin – I’ll Wait

21 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

20 Elk Road – Come Down

19 Timmy Trumpet & Qulinez – Satelliites

18 Yellow Claw – Good Day (Feat. DJ Snake & Elliphant)

17 Armand Van Helden & Komes – Fried Chicken

16 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

15 Airwolf – The Way It Is

14 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

13 Jason Ross & Seven Lions – Higher Love (Feat. Paul Meany)

12 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

11 SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)

10 Alesso – Falling

09 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

08 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

07 Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)

06 Calvin Harris – Slide (Feat. Frank Ocean & Migos)

05 Kilter – Count On Me (Feat. Lanks)

04 Axwell & Ingrosso – I Love You (Feat. Kid Ink)

03 Sam Feldt & Hook n Sling – Open Your Eyes

02 LDRU – To Be Free

01 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By