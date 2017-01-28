The Vital 25 saw some new additions debut as high as #14 this week, with the likes of KREAM, Robin Schulz, David Guetta, Wolfgang Gartner and Sigala all earning well-deserved places in the countdown this week! With Alison Wonderland and Bombs Away closing in on the top three, it’s a mystery as to whether or not Uberjak’d could break the all-time record and hold down his fourth week in the top spot next week… Nonetheless; he’s taken three weeks of #1 glory with his collaboration with Yton ‘Fix You Up’, and it was perfectly timed with his performance at HQ’s final Saturday night!

THE VITAL 25

January 28th, 2017

25 KREAM – Taped Up Heart (Feat. Clara Mae)

24 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

23 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

22 Adventure Club – Firestorm (Feat. Sarah)

21 Robin Schulz & David Guetta – Shed A Light (Feat. Cheat Codes)

20 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

19 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

18 Naughty Boy – Should’ve Been Me (Feat. Kyla & Popcaan)

17 Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion

16 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

15 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

14 Sigala & Digital Farm Animals – Only One

13 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

12 Tyler Touche – New To You

11 Sigma – Find Me (Feat. Birdy)

10 Flume – Heater

09 Young Franco – Miss You

08 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

07 Oliver Heldens – Good Life (Feat. Ida Corr)

06 M-Phazes & Alison Wonderland – Messiah

05 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

04 Bombs Away – Move On Up

03 PNAU – Chameleon

02 Golden Features – Wolfie (Feat. Julia Stone)

01 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

