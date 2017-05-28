Hold up, wait a minute! There’s only one thing that’s certain in this world and that’s that nothing is certain. Last week’s top 3 namely Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo), SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo) and Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy) looked like rock solid performers and we would have expected at least on of these to stay or rise into the top spot but nope. We have a changed top 3 this week in the Vital. Into third place are our recent interviewees and all round golden girls Nervo with newbie In Your Arms. Just pipping them to 2nd place is local producer Faint One with recent smasher Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy) [last week’s Number 1] which means the top spot has been taken this week by our good friend and international superstar Motez with Praise, a worthy winner we are sure you will agree.

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

THE VITAL 25

May 27th 2017

25 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

24 Martin Jensen – Solo Dance

23 Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)

22 Kilter – I Hear You

21 Tkay Maidzi – Glorious

20 Airwolf – The Way It Is

19 Kronic – Rendezvous (Feat. Leon Thomas)

18 LDRU – To Be Free

17 Goldlink – Meditation (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan & KAYTRANADA)

16 Mashd N Kutcher – Pretend

15 Super Cruel – November (Feat. Lisa Mitchell)

14 Mura Masa – 1 Night (Feat. Charli XCX)

13 Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

12 Joel Fletcher & Tyron Hapi – Embers (Feat. Bianca)

11 Riton – Money (Feat. Kah-Lo , Mr Eazi Davido)

10 Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

09 Wilkinson – We Will Be (Feat. Matt Wills)

08 The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

07 Slumberjack – Afraid, Unafraid (Feat. Sam Sparro)

06 Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

05 Kendrick Lamar – Humble

04 SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)

03 Nervo – In Your Arms

02 Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy)

01 Motez – Praise