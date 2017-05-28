Hold up, wait a minute! There’s only one thing that’s certain in this world and that’s that nothing is certain. Last week’s top 3 namely Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo),   SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo) and Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy) looked like rock solid performers and we would have expected at least on of these to stay or rise into the top spot but nope. We have a changed top 3 this week in the Vital. Into third place are our recent interviewees and all round golden girls Nervo with newbie In Your Arms. Just pipping them to 2nd place is local producer Faint One  with recent smasher Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy) [last week’s Number 1] which means the top spot has been taken this week by our good friend and international superstar Motez with Praise, a worthy winner we are sure you will agree.

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

THE VITAL 25  

May 27th 2017

25           Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

24           Martin Jensen – Solo Dance

23           Hartway – Beyond (Feat. Lesley Williams)

22           Kilter – I Hear You

21           Tkay Maidzi – Glorious

20           Airwolf – The Way It Is

19           Kronic – Rendezvous (Feat. Leon Thomas)

18           LDRU – To Be Free

17           Goldlink – Meditation (Feat. Jazmine Sullivan & KAYTRANADA)

16           Mashd N Kutcher – Pretend

15           Super Cruel – November (Feat. Lisa Mitchell)

14           Mura Masa – 1 Night (Feat. Charli XCX)

13           Sub Focus – Lingua (Feat. Stylo G)

12           Joel Fletcher & Tyron Hapi – Embers (Feat. Bianca)

11           Riton – Money (Feat. Kah-Lo , Mr Eazi Davido)

10           Spenda C – Release (Feat. Cult Shotta)

09           Wilkinson – We Will Be (Feat. Matt Wills)

08           The Aston Shuffle – Pass You By

07           Slumberjack – Afraid, Unafraid (Feat. Sam Sparro)

06           Benson – Trying (Feat. Yeo)

05           Kendrick Lamar – Humble

04           SCNDL – Blindside (Feat. Rachel Costanzo)

03           Nervo – In Your Arms

02           Faint One – Lost (Feat. Billie McCarthy)

01           Motez – Praise

Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017