THE VITAL 25

March 18th, 2017

This week saw Tyroni Hapi’s latest smash move out of the top 3 while legendary producer Oliver Heldens I Don’t Wana Go Home moved into this week’s hot tracks at number 2. WRLDHideaway (Feat. Savoi) fell two down to number 4 and  Tinie Tempah snuck in at number 3 while last week’s number 1 Paces Savage held on for another week. Want to see your fave hit the headlines? Then get voting in the Drop Shop.

25           Julie Bergan – Blackout

24           Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)

23           St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)

22           Major Lazer – Run Up (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)

21           Armin Van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You (Feat. Olaf Blackwood)

20           Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

19           Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (A-Trak Remix) (Feat. Joey Purp)

18           Adrian Lux – All Aloud

17           SCNDL – Find My Way

16           Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)

15           Elk Road – Come Down

14           Krunk – To The Wire (Feat. Tima D)

13           Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)

12           LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

11           DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)

10           Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

09           DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

08           Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave

07           Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely

06           Dirty Radio – True Love

05           Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

04           WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

03           Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

02           Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

01           Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)

Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017