THE VITAL 25
March 18th, 2017
This week saw Tyroni Hapi’s latest smash move out of the top 3 while legendary producer Oliver Heldens I Don’t Wana Go Home moved into this week’s hot tracks at number 2. WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi) fell two down to number 4 and Tinie Tempah snuck in at number 3 while last week’s number 1 Paces Savage held on for another week. Want to see your fave hit the headlines? Then get voting in the Drop Shop.
25 Julie Bergan – Blackout
24 Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)
23 St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)
22 Major Lazer – Run Up (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)
21 Armin Van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You (Feat. Olaf Blackwood)
20 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)
19 Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (A-Trak Remix) (Feat. Joey Purp)
18 Adrian Lux – All Aloud
17 SCNDL – Find My Way
16 Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)
15 Elk Road – Come Down
14 Krunk – To The Wire (Feat. Tima D)
13 Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)
12 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen
11 DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)
10 Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)
09 DJ Zinc – Feel The Love
08 Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave
07 Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely
06 Dirty Radio – True Love
05 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)
04 WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)
03 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)
02 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home
01 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)