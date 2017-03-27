THE VITAL 25

March 18th, 2017

This week saw Tyroni Hapi’s latest smash move out of the top 3 while legendary producer Oliver Heldens I Don’t Wana Go Home moved into this week’s hot tracks at number 2. WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi) fell two down to number 4 and Tinie Tempah snuck in at number 3 while last week’s number 1 Paces Savage held on for another week. Want to see your fave hit the headlines? Then get voting in the Drop Shop.

25 Julie Bergan – Blackout

24 Viceroy – Marinate (Feat. Wilki)

23 St Albion – Ghosting (Feat. Max Forest)

22 Major Lazer – Run Up (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)

21 Armin Van Buuren & Garibay – I Need You (Feat. Olaf Blackwood)

20 Destructo – All Nite (Feat. E-40 & Too Short)

19 Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore (A-Trak Remix) (Feat. Joey Purp)

18 Adrian Lux – All Aloud

17 SCNDL – Find My Way

16 Jax Jones – You Don’t Know Me (Feat. Raye)

15 Elk Road – Come Down

14 Krunk – To The Wire (Feat. Tima D)

13 Grey – I Miss You (Feat. Bahari)

12 LO’99 & Marshall F – Fallen

11 DVBBS & CMC$ – Not Going Home (Feat. Gia Koka)

10 Illy – You Say When (Feat. Marko Penn)

09 DJ Zinc – Feel The Love

08 Snakehips & MO – Don’t Leave

07 Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa – Scared To Be Lonely

06 Dirty Radio – True Love

05 Tyron Hapi – Your Fool (Feat. Mimoza)

04 WRLD – Hideaway (Feat. Savoi)

03 Tinie Tempah – Text From Your Ex (Feat. Tinashe)

02 Oliver Heldens – I Don’t Wana Go Home

01 Paces – Savage (Feat. Nyne)