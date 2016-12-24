‘Twas the night before Christmas… And the Vital 25 comes bearing the gift of the top 25 tracks of the week! The second to last show of the year saw many huge names (Seven Lions, Wolfgang Gartner and Marshmello to name a few) break into the chart, but it was the new collab from Generik and A*M*E ‘Be There’ which took the crown this week; sending Peking Duk down to #4 from their top spot last week!
Make sure you're listening to the Vital 25 for the final countdown of the year next week on New Years Eve!
THE VITAL 25
25 Sleepy Tom – Distant Future (Feat. Dirty Radio)
24 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)
23 Lenno – Mind Made Up (Feat. Cookin’ On 3 Burners)
22 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away
21 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)
20 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)
19 Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me
18 Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion
17 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You
16 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go
15 Calvin Harris – My Way
14 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)
13 Rufus – Innerbloom
12 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)
11 Tkay Maidza – Simulation
10 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)
09 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)
08 Tyler Touche – New To You
07 Mura Masa – Lovesick (Feat. A$AP Rocky)
06 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)
05 PNAU – Chameleon
04 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)
03 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)
02 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night
01 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)