‘Twas the night before Christmas… And the Vital 25 comes bearing the gift of the top 25 tracks of the week! The second to last show of the year saw many huge names (Seven Lions, Wolfgang Gartner and Marshmello to name a few) break into the chart, but it was the new collab from Generik and A*M*E ‘Be There’ which took the crown this week; sending Peking Duk down to #4 from their top spot last week!

Make sure you’re listening to the Vital 25 for the final countdown of the year next week on New Years Eve! Make it count, and vote for your favourites on The Drop Shop!

THE VITAL 25

25 Sleepy Tom – Distant Future (Feat. Dirty Radio)

24 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

23 Lenno – Mind Made Up (Feat. Cookin’ On 3 Burners)

22 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

21 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

20 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

19 Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

18 Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion

17 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

16 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

15 Calvin Harris – My Way

14 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

13 Rufus – Innerbloom

12 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

11 Tkay Maidza – Simulation

10 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

09 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

08 Tyler Touche – New To You

07 Mura Masa – Lovesick (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

06 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

05 PNAU – Chameleon

04 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)

03 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

02 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

01 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)