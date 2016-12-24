‘Twas the night before Christmas… And the Vital 25 comes bearing the gift of the top 25 tracks of the week! The second to last show of the year saw many huge names (Seven Lions, Wolfgang Gartner and Marshmello to name a few) break into the chart, but it was the new collab from Generik and A*M*E  ‘Be There’ which took the crown this week; sending Peking Duk down to #4 from their top spot last week!

Make sure you’re listening to the Vital 25 for the final countdown of the year next week on New Years Eve! Make it count, and vote for your favourites on The Drop Shop!

The Vital 25 is sponsored by UniSA College: the supportive pathway to your degree.

THE VITAL 25

 

25           Sleepy Tom – Distant Future (Feat. Dirty Radio)

24           Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

23           Lenno – Mind Made Up (Feat. Cookin’ On 3 Burners)

22           Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

21           GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

20           Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

19           Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

18           Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion    

17           Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

16           Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

15           Calvin Harris – My Way

14           Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

13          Rufus – Innerbloom                                                                                            

12           Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

11           Tkay Maidza – Simulation

10           Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

09           Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

08           Tyler Touche – New To You

07           Mura Masa – Lovesick (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

06           Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

05           PNAU – Chameleon

04           Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)

03           Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

02           Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

01           Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

UniSA Vital 25 Logo

Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016