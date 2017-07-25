This week’s top 3 brings us one huge jumper, one steady climber and a favourite from last week for good measure. Numero uno the young gun who can do no wrong Mr Martin Garrix has given up the top spot and dropped into 3rd place with newbie There For You. Our big jumper this week is Peking Duk who have leaped from 15th into 2nd place with Fake Magic while last week’s 2nd and 3rd entries Showtek & Brooks – On Our Own and 3LAU – On My Mind (Feat. Yeah Boy) have fallen to 6th and 10th respectively. We therefore have a brand new number 1 in Kyla Fava – Chemical

Thanks to everybody who voted and checked out the show. We will be doing it all again on Saturday from 5 so get voting on The Drop Shop to help us choose next week’s Vital.

If you missed the countdown last week, here is the listing for this week.

THE VITAL 25

July 22nd 2017

25 Deepend – Every Little Thing (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

24 Flume – Hyperreal (Feat. Kucka)

23 Pep & Rash – Break Down (Feat. D-Double

22 Sigala & Ella Eyre – Came Here For Love

21 RL Grime – Stay For It (Feat. Miguel)

20 Major Lazer – Know No Better (Feat. Travi$ Scott)

19 Yellow Claw & Moksi – Open (Feat. Jonna Fraser)

18 Jax Jones – Instruction

17 Alex Preston – Don’t Grow Old

16 Snakehips – Right Now (Feat. Elhae D.R.A.M. & H.E.R.)

15 Touch Sensitive – Lay Down

14 Tobiahs – Through To You

13 Autoerotique – Bling (Feat. Lady Leshurr)

12 Duke Dumont & Gorgon City – Real Life (Feat. Naations)

11 Spenda C – Hula Hoop (Feat. Keno)

10 3LAU – On My Mind (Feat. Yeah Boy)

09 Kilter – I Hear You

08 Tommy Trash & Denm – Dreamer

07 Calvin Harris – Rollin (Feat. Future & Khalid)

06 Showtek & Brooks – On Our Own (Feat. Natalie)

05 KLP – Changes

04 Sophie Francis – Lovedrunk

03 Martin Garrix – There For You (Feat. Troye Sivan)

02 Peking Duk – Fake Magic (Feat. Aluna George)

01 Kyla Fava – Chemical